MAITLAND CRICKET: Plovers wary of Norths as winning feeling returns to Lorn Park

Going into season 2022-23, Northern Suburbs skipper Jordan Callinan had two main objectives.
First and foremost he wanted his young team to have fun playing cricket.
Secondly he wanted to provide them with an environment where they could learn about the game and develop as cricketers.
Any wins were going to be a bonus, making finals probably well above any expectations.
Norths with Callinan in charge of firsts and his brother Hayden captaining second grade are achieving the first two goals.
And with the help and guidance of an experience core including Mike Wilson, the Sugden brothers and David Hancock they have won two games in a row and find themselves in the match of the round against old rivals Western Suburbs.
It is second and reigning premiers against sixth, but Plovers captain Mitchell Fisher has enough experience against Norths to not take anything for granted.
"Ever since I've played first grade for the last 10 or 11 years Norths have always been there or there about (in finals)," said Fisher whose side is coming off a comfortable first inning win against Easts
"I still think this year they might scrape into the semis.
"They've got a good core of senior players and their juniors are starting to coming through. They are a bit of a dark horse, if they click they can come good.
"Their senior players like Jordan, Wilso and the Sugdens lead from the front and their juniors coming through are going to be really good cricketers in a few years time."
Norths made it two wins in a row with a 93-run victory against Tenambit Morpeth spearheaded by a five-wicket haul by David Hancock.
Callinan said Wests were another step up in experience and talent, but the young side were enjoying challenges and would give it their best shot.
"The boys are starting to learn how to put first grade performances together and our fielding in particular has really picked up," he said.
"It's really good for the boys to get those wins and gives us a bit of a chance to push for finals.
"The priority at the start of the season was for the boys to have fun playing cricket and learn as much as they can. They are doing that and making finals would be real bonus and definitely a case of over achieving."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
