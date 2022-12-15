They're festive, and just a little bit spicy.
These rescued Christmas cakes absolutely flew off the tables at the Slow Food Earth Market in The Levee.
And baker Amorelle Dempster couldn't be happier. She made 30 cakes from rescued mixed fruit earlier this week in a bid to raise money to help pay the rent on the Slow Food Hunter Valley Food Rescue Kitchen space at Maitland Showground.
"Oz Harvest gave me 25 kilograms of mixed fruit so I've converted that into SriLankan inspired cakes," she said.
"The fruit had a use-by date at the end of the year and the eggs were donated, all we had to do was buy some butter and semolina.
"I've mixed in a secret blend of spices inspired by my SriLankan heritage."
The cakes were sold on Thursday for $5 to $25, depending on the size.
Ms Dempster said the group had to do what it could to raise money to pay for the new space.
"It used to operate out of my commercial kitchen but it's outgrown that now, the project is just too big," she said.
