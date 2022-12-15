Maitland Musical Society Orchestra leader Carolyn Gregg is stepping down after half a century in the role.
The talented violinist first joined Maitland Musical Society's orchestra in 1970, and soon became its leader - a role she has held for about 50 years.
Now 76-years-old, Ms Gregg is passing on the baton due to health reasons, but she will still be a member of the orchestra.
Ms Gregg said the thing she has enjoyed most about being leader is "everybody has to follow me".
"I don't have to follow anybody else so whatever I did, they had to do," she laughed.
"I'll have to be watching the new leader now and do what they want."
In other news:
Ms Gregg said growing up with a Welsh mother, she has always been interested in music.
As a child, all she wanted was a violin and she would intently listen to her neighbour, who was in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, practicing on his.
"That's all I wanted and they (her parents) bought me a plastic guitar to shut me up - and I smashed it," she said.
"I said 'not wiolin', as I used to call it.
"And then I was taught the piano by my grandfather and I hated it - eventually they gave in and got the 'wiolin'."
Ms Gregg started playing the violin at about eight-years-old, - a passion that has lasted almost 70 years.
As a violin teacher she has taught about 100 Maitland children how to play and is still going.
Ms Gregg said what she loves most about orchestra is the power of music.
"Playing music is just an amazing thing, I think it keeps you stable," she said.
"To play together as one, that's what I enjoy doing.
"I've played not only in Maitland, I've played in many orchestras and led them in Newcastle and all over the place."
Ms Gregg was a Scottish fiddler for many years, playing for the Scottish dancers at Teralba.
So what will she do with the spare time?
"There's none of that," Ms Gregg said.
"You've still got to practice, whether you lead it or not.
"I'm just giving somebody else all the work to do, to run off music, now I can just sit and play."
Over the years, Ms Gregg has seen the orchestra change a fair bit, but it still attracts a great crowd.
"It's probably not as big as it was at the moment because we've been off with COVID," she said.
Experienced violinist Marny Cringle will take over from Ms Gregg as orchestra leader.
Ms Cringle is a talented musician who has played in many orchestras in Australia and overseas.
If you are interested in joining the Maitland Musical Society Orchestra, contact management@maitlandmusicals.org.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.