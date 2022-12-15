Three Maitland students have made the HSC all-round achievers merit list, an honour reserved for those who achieve band sixes in 10 or more units.
Merit lists, HSC results and ATARs were all announced on Thursday, December 15, just over a month after the last HSC exam.
All Saints' College, Maitland students William Davies and Clare Maroney were named on the list, as was OneSchool Global, Maitland student Orlando Kennard.
Clare, who received a 99.25 ATAR said it feels amazing to have received such great results.
"It's a relief, everything's all done and I can enjoy the holidays now," she said.
She was hoping for a 98 ATAR, and has blown that number out of the park.
"It was higher than I was expecting," she said.
"A lot of happy tears from me and my mum."
Clare received band sixes in all her subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 1 and 2, Advanced English, Visual Arts and Studies of Religion 1.
She has been at All Saints' College since year seven, and plans on studying a Bachelor of Science in Sydney.
She is now waiting for university offers to be announced from January 12.
William Davies, also from All Saints' College, was also named on the all-round achievers merit list.
He received an impressive 98.8 ATAR.
William studied Chemistry, Economics, Advanced English, Mathematics Extension 1 and 2, Physics and Studies of Religion 1.
OneSchool Global, Maitland student Orlando Kennard has also made the all-round achievers merit list, and came first in the state in the Financial Services exam.
He achieved a 99.1 ATAR, and studied, Mathematics Advanced, English Standard, Modern History, Economics, Business Studies and Financial Services.
"I really want to thank my school and my teachers and my classmates," he said.
"Everyone has been so supportive and helpful, it has really been a wonderful year and I think this result reflects the amazing experience I've had here.
"I know that the habits of hard work and persistence which I've learned and which got me this result will be fantastic assets in the future."
Orlando is looking forward to building his career and continuing his learning, and has already started in a role with construction and project management firm Evoke Projects in Newcastle.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
