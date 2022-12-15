The Maitland Mercury
All Saints College and OneSchool Global, Maitland students make 2022 HSC All-round achievers merit list

Updated December 16 2022 - 10:45am, first published 8:36am
All Saints' College Maitland students William Davies and Clare Maroney, and OneSchool Global Maitland student Orlando Kennard. Pictures supplied.

Three Maitland students have made the HSC all-round achievers merit list, an honour reserved for those who achieve band sixes in 10 or more units.

