More working people are reaching out for help to put food on the table as the rising cost of living continues to bite.
With inflation and interest rates expected to rise even further over the next six months, the Slow Food Hunter Valley Food Rescue Kitchen has transformed the way it uses donated ingredients in a bid to make as many meals as possible.
Their supplier, Oz Harvest, says there isn't enough donated food to meet the current demand and the need for help will rise even further next year.
There are five trucks collecting food donations between Maitland, Cessnock, Port Stephens and the Central Coast each week.
Just over half comes from Woolworths.
The rest is sourced from Aldi, Harris Farm Markets, Costco, selected IGAs and KFC.
"The more we collect, the more we can provide for people but there never seems to be enough," Newcastle and Central Coast City manager Richard Stark said.
He said an agency meeting this week painted a bleak picture of the next six months and it was clear more working people would be forced to ask for help to feed themselves and their family.
"It's a combination of pressures, with the rental market the way that it is there is a lot of people getting squeezed, petrol is going up, cost of food is going up, interest rates are going up for homeowners," he said.
"Often people who are now coming for food relief are already working, they're not unemployed. With all the other bills they have going on, food insecurity has become apparent and they are reaching out for support.
"We're expecting demand for food rescue to continue to go north rather than south."
The ingredients Oz Harvest drops off to the food rescue kitchen at Maitland Showground each week are washed, prepped, put away and listed for chef Amorelle Dempster and volunteer Stephanie Baj.
The pair then create a menu plan that captures every single ingredient to eliminate food waste.
"We utilise absolutely everything that has been given to us," Ms Dempster said.
"We are being creative with what we've been given, rather than being in my commercial kitchen where we are surrounded by ingredients and saying 'oh, we could add some cumin in there' - and just get it from the pantry.
"It's very economical doing it this way and it's making the food go as far as possible."
About 17 volunteers turned more than 2300 kilograms of food into about 6900 meals this year.
Restrain is the name of the game this festive season, according to Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams.
Ms Adams says the rising cost of living is set to continue in 2023 and households can do their bit now to lessen the financial pain over the coming months.
"Spend within your means this Christmas and also start looking forward to Christmas in 2023 and planning for it," she said.
"If you can spare $5 or $10 a week throughout next year and put it into a separate account, you'll know at Christmas time you're going to have money to be able to spend on food and gifts."
Maitland Region Community Support (MRCS), which was formerly known as Maitland Neighbourhood Centre, has been offering food and electricity support as well as Christmas hampers and financial counselling referrals.
There are more than 300 hampers this year that will support 1200 people. Each one has a voucher for a local butcher as well as pantry staples and Christmas goodies. Those with children under 12 will also receive toys.
"We're supporting an extra 200 people this year compared to last year," she said.
"There are some households with 2 or 3 families living together who will get a hamper because they can't afford to live alone."
The Salvation Army's Moneycare service offers free financial counselling as well as several tips to avoid going into debt this Christmas.
The service recommends avoiding buy-now, pay-later loans and credit cards.
It encourages buying second-hand gifts instead of expensive new items, as well as making a handmade gift.
The service also encourages people to think about who they can cross off their present-buying list, utilise Secret Santa to avoid buying presents for everybody and consider teaming up with others to buy a gift for a special person like a teacher.
DEBT HELP:
Seek a financial counselling referral from MRCS or speak to one of the Salvation Army's financial counsellors on 1800 722 363.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.