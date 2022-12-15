The Maitland Mercury
Oz Harvest, says there isn't enough donated food to meet the demand from Maitland families

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
December 16 2022
Maitland Community Centre Manager Sarah Adams. File picture.

More working people are reaching out for help to put food on the table as the rising cost of living continues to bite.

