It's been half a century since the last steam-hauled coal train chugged along the South Maitland Railway, and its driver Ray Cross still remembers it vividly.
On December 22, 1972, a young Ray Cross drove Maitland's last steam train to Port Waratah, and Roy Adams drove it home.
After that, all haulage was by diesel locomotives.
"I was a train driver for 41 years," he said.
"We just happened to be lucky - we got the last train into Maitland."
As a child, Mr Cross first developed a passion for rail watching trains zoom past his Telarah stomping ground.
He got his start by writing a letter to the railway - before long they said 'come down for a medical' and the job was his.
In other news:
Mr Cross started as a cleaner when he was 16-years-old, as the age to be a fireman was 17 and a half.
After 18 months, he became a fireman and eventually worked his way up to becoming a driver.
Mr Cross said he can't believe it's been 50 years.
"I can remember the day, there were bush fires everywhere out around Cessnock - you couldn't see it for smoke," he said.
"We just put up with the heat back in those days."
The main difference after switching to diesel, Mr Cross said, was there was no shoveling.
"Just sitting down in air conditioned cabs all night, it was a good job, I liked it," he said.
One of Mr Cross' most memorable moments on the railway was in 1987 when he stole the old SMR 25 train out of protest.
Stockrington Pit No. 1 had announced plans to use trucks to transport coal to the Newcastle port.
"We knocked it off because we were fighting to save our jobs," he said.
"Looking back now it was futile, but we certainly gave it a good shake."
An image of Mr Cross and colleagues Roy Adams and Ron Turnbull with a steam train actually inspired a painting by renowned rail artist James Wynne.
Mr Cross' wife Rae ended up buying the painting, and now it sits on their living room wall.
Since retiring in 2002, Mr Cross has been involved with past Steamfest events, and spends a lot of time in his workshop making miniature steam trains that run on five inch tracks.
Mr Cross said his mother wanted him to be a metallurgist, but Ray's way was the railway.
"I got to do what I wanted, that's how I was happy," he said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.