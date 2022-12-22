There's a new bubble tea shop on the block.
Kori Refresh opened in the Stockland Green Hills food court on Thursday, December 22 - the brand's first store outside of Sydney.
The grand opening is on December 29 and 30.
Following a successful Green Hills pop-up store in February 2021, Kori Refresh owner Lily Dang said she fell in love with Maitland at the first visit.
Kori will be in the food court opposite McDonald's, and offers "bubble tea without the sugary guilt", according to Ms Dang.
"Kori Refresh is a brand of drinks, teas and food," she said.
"Think bubble tea and fruit juice marry to create Kori.
"We also offer delicious Vietnamese food like Bahn Mi and Pho."
What sets Kori apart is the drinks are made from real fruit and organic tea - no syrups or artificial flavours.
"At Kori, we are introducing real fruit into the bubble tea concept as a perfect combination to not only enjoy the taste but also for the health benefits of organic tea and real fruit," Ms Dang said.
"We also are an Australian brand doing the best we can to use as many local ingredients as possible to promote local produce."
After the shop's two month long pop-up stint in Green Hills, Ms Dang said it got a lot of great feedback and even made some loyal regular customers.
"This encouraged us to come back to open our permanent store once we got an opportunity, so we have the local community to thank," she said.
Kori all started when Ms Dang was working in a traditional bubble tea shop, where she saw a demand for drinks with real fruit.
"Everything started in our small kitchen, we spent our last pennies on ingredients and did a lot of research on tea and fruit," Ms Dang said.
"The idea of re-defining bubble tea is not new in itself, but turning it into reality is not easy."
Ms Dang has created a special discount for our readers - if you mention the Maitland Mercury, you will receive 30 per cent off all drinks before January 15, 2023.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
