The riverbank is the place to be this New Year's Eve to see the fireworks and ring in 2023 in Maitland.
Maitland City Council and PRD Hunter Valley have teamed up to present a range of all ages festivities and a spectacular fireworks display.
From 5pm on Saturday, December 31, enjoy an array of family friendly activities at both RH Taylor Reserve, Lorn and The Levee's riverside car park.
There will be amusement rides, games, a photo booth, kids disco, arts and crafts, and an interactive 'doodle bubble' experience with activities on both sides of the river.
Newcastle based retro party band The Cassettes will be blasting a set of popular 80s classics from the riverside main stage before the 9pm fireworks display brings the evening to a rousing finish.
Maitland City Council team leader events Kara Stonestreet said council's New Year's Eve fireworks are something that locals return to year after year.
"We can't wait to ring in the new year and look forward to welcoming thousands of local families and friends to the heart of Maitland to end 2022 on a high note," she said.
"We recommend getting there early to carve out a spot on the riverbank, which will be the best spot to take in the fireworks."
There will be food and drink options aplenty, with a fleet of food trucks and vendors offering everything from gozleme and gelato to waffles and bratwurst.
Council's New Year's Eve festivities are presented by PRD Hunter Valley.
PRD Hunter Valley principal Luke Anderson said the firm is "proud to lend its support to the event once again, having served as a major sponsor for the past seven years".
For more information on Maitland New Year's Eve, visit www.maitlandevents.com.au.
