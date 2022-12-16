The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland City Council and PRD Hunter Valley have big plans for New Year's Eve in Maitland

December 16 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRD Hunter Valley principals Rhonda Nyquist and Luke Anderson with Rhonda's grandson George Pethers, 5, and Rockstar the dog along the Maitland riverbank. Picture by Simone De Peak.

The riverbank is the place to be this New Year's Eve to see the fireworks and ring in 2023 in Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.