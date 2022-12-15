An idea to utilise everything around her has sent Crissy Rowcliff on a path to making gift packs.
And now that venture will help to keep her afloat over the next couple of years until she can have honey bees again.
Her Lochinvar farm, called Carinya Downs, is brimming with natives and she's transforming them into delicious things to eat and relaxing self-care items.
The range includes bath salts with native flowers, cordials, native salt rubs and dukkah.
"I bought some boxes a long time ago that were cake boxes - you know how people sell cupcakes in a box? I pulled them out and took the cupcake holder out and started putting some things in to make a gift box," she said.
"I've mixed a few things together for the gift box and they've been really popular. I've nearly sold out."
Ms Rowcliff said gift box sales had escalated in recent weeks, with shoppers telling her the item gave them the chance to spoil another with something local.
"People are loving the uniqueness of native ingredients and it's something different for them to give at Christmas," she said.
The rose petals in the bath salts come from the farm, and so do the other native ingredients.
"We have a few different rose bushes and as they are getting towards the end of their life in the garden I'm putting them on a tray and getting them dry and then they go into the bath salts," she said.
"We use a lot of different flowers from the farm, like kangaroo paw and bottle brush."
Ms Rowcliff has been in the varroa mite eradication zone since the end of November - almost six months since the outbreak was detected at the Port of Newcastle.
She had been making a range of honey products including lemon myrtle honey and honeycomb.
Ms Rowcliff's products are available to order before Christmas. Pick up will be direct from the farm.
Contact her on 0414908849 or on her Carinya Downs Facebook page .
