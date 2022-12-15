It's expected to be a wet week ahead with showers forecast for the Lower Hunter right through until Christmas Day.
The region is yet to experience a real taste of summer and according to the Bureau of Meteorology the heat won't be turned up any time soon.
The bureau has forecast tops of 23 degrees for Maitland from today (Friday) through to Wednesday next week. Evening temperatures will also be unseasonally cooler between eight and 12 degrees for the same period.
Temps will start to climb on Thursday and Friday to a top of 27 degrees both days A top of 29 and rain (90% chance of 1 to 5mm) is forecast for Christmas Eve.
The forecast for Christmas day is partly cloudy with a 90 per cent chance of between 1 to 5 mm of rain.
The Christmas Day temperature will be a little warmer with a top of 29 degrees forecast.
Maitland has only received 5.2mm of rain so far this month compared to 35.6mm which fell across Maitland during the month of December last year.
