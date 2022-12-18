The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

How to make sure you don't overspend on Christmas 2022

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
December 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't overspend this festive season

Restrain is the name of the game this festive season, according to Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.