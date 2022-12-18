Don't overspend this festive season

Restrain is the name of the game this festive season, according to Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams.
Ms Adams says the rising cost of living is set to continue in 2023 and households can do their bit now to lessen the financial pain over the coming months.
"Spend within your means this Christmas and also start looking forward to Christmas in 2023 and planning for it," she said.
"If you can spare $5 or $10 a week throughout next year and put it into a separate account, you'll know at Christmas time you're going to have money to be able to spend on food and gifts."
Maitland Region Community Support (MRCS), which was formerly known as Maitland Neighbourhood Centre, has been offering food and electricity support as well as Christmas hampers and financial counselling referrals.
There are more than 300 hampers this year that will support 1200 people. Each one has a voucher for a local butcher as well as pantry staples and Christmas goodies. Those with children under 12 will also receive toys.
"We're supporting an extra 200 people this year compared to last year," she said.
"There are some households with 2 or 3 families living together who will get a hamper because they can't afford to live alone."
The Salvation Army's Moneycare service offers free financial counselling as well as several tips to avoid going into debt this Christmas.
The service recommends avoiding buy-now, pay-later loans and credit cards.
It encourages buying second-hand gifts instead of expensive new items, as well as making a handmade gift.
The service also encourages people to think about who they can cross off their present-buying list, utilise Secret Santa to avoid buying presents for everybody and consider teaming up with others to buy a gift for a special person like a teacher.
DEBT HELP:
Seek a financial counselling referral from MRCS or speak to one of the Salvation Army's financial counsellors on 1800 722 363.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.