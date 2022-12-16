As today marks 40 years since random breath testing of motorists was introduced in NSW, police are urging people to take it easy on the Hunter's roads while the festive season moves into full swing over the next week.
The percentage of road fatalities linked to drink driving in NSW dropped from 30 per cent in 1980 to 17 per cent - or 47 deaths - in 2021, according to NSW Police, with more than 9000 lives believed to have been saved since RBTs were introduced in 1982.
Double demerits will be in force again for the Christmas as New Year period - with the tougher penalties for speeding, seatbelt, helmet and mobile phone offences from December 23 to January 2 inclusive.
This weekend, extra police will be on the roads testing for drivers affected by alcohol or drugs, as part of Operation Fume.
"Unfortunately we're seeing an increase of people detected with drugs in their system while driving," Newcastle-Hunter highway patrol Inspector Mick Buko said.
"This weekend with every breath test we will also be doing a drug test, and we will be doing that all the way up the coast. The tests are really clear - if you take drugs, they will show up on these tests.
"If you see an RBT site and you think you can turn off into a side street, we will meet you there."
Newcastle City Police District commander Superintendent Kylie Endemi said random breath testing had become a "key component" of the force's road safety strategy over the past four decades.
"We understand that people are celebrating this time of year," she said.
"It's been a difficult period for everyone, and we want people to have fun, but you do not need to drink and drive. You increase your chances of having a road related collision by 25 times when you drink and drive."
The state's highway patrol commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said police aimed to bring the number of annual alcohol and drug-related deaths on NSW roads down to zero.
"Despite road fatalities having dropped since the introduction of RBT, it is still disturbing that many drivers can't see an issue with having a few drinks, or consuming illicit drugs, before getting behind the wheel," he said.
"Alcohol and drug-related fatalities are 100 per cent avoidable."
