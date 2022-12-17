The Maitland Pickers kick off their 2023 campaign with a Coalfields derby against the Bulldogs at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Saturday, March 25.
The return match at the Maitland Sportsground is in round 10 on Sunday, June 4
The defending premiers' first home game is in round 2 when they host Lakes United on Saturday, April 1, followed by another home game against South Newcastle in round 3 on Saturday, April 8.
The Pickers have the bye, which has been introduced with the admission of the Northern Hawks into first grade, in round four on April 15.
The first Coalfields derby against Cessnock is at Cessnock in round six on Saturday, April 29. The return match is in round 13 on Saturday, June 24.
Maitland hosts grand final opponent Macquarie in round seven on Saturday, May 13.
Other key features of the draw include a City v Country representative game on Saturday, May 6.
Maitland, Kurri Kurri and Macquarie have a potential two week break with their second bye in round 15 on July 7 and the following weekend the Wet Weather Round for catch-up games.
The semi-finals are set to begin on Saturday, August 12, with the grand final scheduled for September 2.
ROUND 1 (March 25-26)
Kurri Kurri v Maitland at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 2 (April 1-2)
Maitland v Lakes at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 3 (April 7-10)
Maitland v Souths at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 4 (April 15-16)
Maitland BYE
ROUND 5 (April 22-23)
Central v Maitland at St John Oval
ROUND 6 (April 29-30)
Cessnock v Maitland at Cessnock Sportsground
CITY V COUNTRY (May 6-7)
ROUND 7 (May 13-14)
Maitland v Macquarie at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 8 (May 20-21)
Wests v Maitland at Harker Oval
ROUND 9 (May 27-28)
Maitland v The Entrance at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 10 (June 3-4)
Maitland v Kurri Kurri at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 11 (June 10-11)
Maitland v Wyong at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 12 (June 17-18)
Northern Hawks v Maitland at Tomaree Sports Complex
ROUND 13 (June 24-25)
Maitland v Cessnock at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 14 (July 1-2)
Lakes v Maitland at Cahill Oval
ROUND 15 (July 7-8)
Kurri Kurri, Maitland, Macquarie BYE
WET WEATHER WEEKEND (July 15-16)
ROUND 16 (July 22-23)
Maitland v Northern Hawks at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 17 (July 29-30)
Souths v Maitland at Townson Oval
ROUND 18 (August 5-6)
The Entrance v Maitland at EDSACC Oval
