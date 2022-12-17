The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have Coalfields clashes against the Maitland Pickers and Cessnock Goannas in rounds one and three of the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season.
After a testing 2022, the Bulldogs opening two games are at the Graveyard with the reigning premiers in week one (March 25) and then Wyong Roos in week two (April 1).
Then it's another Coalfields derby against the Goannas at the Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, April 8. The return derby against the Pickers is in round 10 on Sunday, June 4, at the Maitland Sportsground.
But it's a long wait for the second game against the Goannas, with the Bulldogs hosting Cessnock in round 17 on Saturday, July 29.
The Bulldogs have been dealt no favours with their byes in round seven (May 13) following the representative round (May 6) and second in round 15 (July 7) following the Wet Weather Round for catch-up games meaning they could have two extended breaks during the season.
The semi-finals are set to begin on Saturday, August 12, with the grand final scheduled for September 2.
ROUND 1 (March 25-26)
Kurri Kurri v Maitland at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 2 (April 1-2)
Kurri Kurri v Wyong at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 3 (April 7-10)
Cessnock v Kurri Kurri at Cessnock Sportsground
ROUND 4 (April 15-16)
Macquarie v Kurri Kurri at Lyall Peacock Field
ROUND 5 (April 22-23)
Kurri Kurri v Wests at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 6 (April 29-30)
Souths v Kurri Kurri at Townson Oval
CITY V COUNTRY (May 6-7)
ROUND 7 (May 13-14)
Kurri Kurri BYE
ROUND 8 (May 20-21)
Kurri Kurri v The Entrance at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 9 (May 27-28)
Northern Hawks v Kurri Kurri at Tomaree Sports Complex
ROUND 10 (June 3-4)
Maitland v Kurri Kurri at Maitland Sportsground
ROUND 11 (June 10-11)
Kurri Kurri v Lakes at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 12 (June 17-18)
Kurri Kurri v Central at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 13 (June 24-25)
Kurri Kurri v Souths at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 14 (July 1-2)
Wyong v Kurri Kurri at Morry Breen Oval
ROUND 15 (July 7-8)
Kurri Kurri BYE
WET WEATHER WEEKEND (July 15-16)
ROUND 16 (July 22-23)
The Entrance v Kurri Kurri at EDSACC Oval
ROUND 17 (July 29-30)
Kurri Kurri v Cessnock at Kurri Sportsground
ROUND 18 (August 5-6)
Lakes v Kurri Kurri at Cahill Oval
