The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kurri Kurri Bulldogs' Newcastle Rugby League draw for 2023

By Michael Hartshorn and Josh Callinan
Updated December 17 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs host the Pickers in the opening round of the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season. Picture: Smart Artist.

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have Coalfields clashes against the Maitland Pickers and Cessnock Goannas in rounds one and three of the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.