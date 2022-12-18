Jack Holder upstages three former Aussie champs two win fifth NSW crown in a row

Reigning champion Jack Holder claimed his fifth NSW Open Speedway Solo Championship in a row from a world-class field including his older brother and former world champion Chris at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.
The quality field included eight riders returning from their respective professional commitments in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Jack upstaged three former Australian champions in the final on Saturday including brother Chris, who also has five NSW titles to his name, Pelaw Main's Rohan Tungate and Newcastle's Sam Masters.
The Holder brothers and local favourite Tungate all finished with 14 points from the qualifying heats and advanced directly to the championship final, while Masters advanced by winning the B Final.
Jack had the advantage of first choice of starting position in the final and his choice of starting position three proved to be the right one.
He won the hard-fought race to the first corner and was never headed in his race to capturing his fifth NSW title.
Jack competed in his first full season in the World Speedway Grand Prix this year and his experience at that elite level shone through on Saturday night.
Chris Holder finished second, making it a family 1.2 finish, Tungate was third and Masters finished fourth.
In post-race presentations, riders commented that it was a highly competitive night and it gave them important time on the bike leading in to the 2023 Australian Speedway Solo Championship.
Kurri Kurri Speedway will host the penultimate round of the championship on January 9.
