The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Jack Holder upstages three former Aussie champs two win fifth NSW crown in a row

Updated December 18 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Holder (right) claimed the NSW Solo Speedway Championship from older brother and former world champion Chris (left). Picture supplied.

Reigning champion Jack Holder claimed his fifth NSW Open Speedway Solo Championship in a row from a world-class field including his older brother and former world champion Chris at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.