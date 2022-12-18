Man, 34, flown to hospital with back injuries after motorcycle accident at Maitland

A 34-year-old man remains in a stable condition on Sunday with back injuries after a motorcycle accident at a rural property in Maitland on Saturday afternoon
Local Paramedics and Emergency Services rushed to the scene and began treatment before the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.
The man was treated for serious back and shoulder injures before being stabilised and flown to John Hunter Hospital.
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health said the man remained in a stable condition.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.