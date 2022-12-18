Yes I admit it - I am the grinch and here's why

The joy of Christmas?
You've got to be kidding me!
Yes, I'll own it - I am The Grinch.
Bah humbug.
I can't tell you how much I detest this time of year.
There are no Christmas decorations in my house - no tree, no flashy Christmas wreath adorning my front door, no fairy lights in my front window and definitely no cheesy Mariah Carey songs.
I do, however, buy gifts for my grandchildren.
But despite this my kids still scowl at me for not getting in the spirit.
The grandkids? Well. they're just a bit 'meh' when they visit because they overdose on all things Christmas and Santa in their own homes and at their friends' places.
The only winners this time of year are kiddies who still believe in Santa and retailers.
What a commercial heist the festive season is.
Everyone is in a spin, blood pressure spikes, the coffers are drained, there's car park rage and tempers flare.
And they call it the joy of Christmas - I think not.
I visited my local shopping centre on Saturday morning to pick up a few things for the little ones - my husband was aghast.
"You're not going over there at this time are you? You're mad," he said.
Never a truer word was spoken.
What a festive nightmare.
There was car park rage, queues at the checkouts, children screaming, babies crying, mums and dads arguing, toy shelves had been stripped, there were no trolleys and people were constantly bumping into me - I could go on and on and on.
I felt like I was on the set of a bad Christmas movie - the motivation for this newsletter.
In the supermarket it was equally as distressing and it will get worse the closer we move to Christmas day. People shop like we're about to go into another COVID lockdown.
Relax people - most stores will reopen Boxing Day.
You see this is why I loathe December.
Having said all there will be a couple of lighter moments I know will warm my heart.
Watching my grandchildren's little faces light up when they unwrap their gifts and the love I feel when my family comes together for the day.
So for me, despite my bah humbug attitude, there is some light.
Christmas is for the kiddies and bringing families together.
It's not about the biggest or the most expensive toy, extravagantly wrapped presents, the designer perfume or handbag or the ridiculously overstocked pantry.
It's not about buying for the sake of buying which usually leads to those unwanted gifts that sit in the linen cupboard to be regifted next year.
It's not about getting the new carpet, paving the barbecue area, mowing the lawn or having a major household declutter before December 25.
It has been said that we have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas - that is the birth of Jesus Christ.
But for me Christmas is about family - getting together with your loved ones and seeing the smile on little one's faces.
On the flip side, most should be thankful that they can celebrate this crazy season.
With the rising cost of living, Christmas is not an option for many this year so spare a thought for those less fortunate and those who have no family and will celebrate alone.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
