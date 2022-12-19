Four Maitland students have been named in the Top Achievers in Course HSC merit list, after placing in one of the highest spots in one of their courses.
Hunter Valley Grammar School's Gabriella Coren came 10th in the state in Agriculture.
Also from Hunter Valley Grammar School, Emily Miles came third in Design and Technology.
OneSchool Global, Maitland student Orlando Kennard topped the state in the Financial Services course.
Maitland Christian School student Emily Causley came eighth in Studies of Religion 1, and said she was very happy with her results, and was surprised to make the top achievers list.
"It was definitely not something I expected," she said.
"It feels very relieving and encouraging to have my HSC results back, as I met my goals and performed far better than I expected.
"It was satisfying to see that my hard work over a very long year contributed to something I can be proud of."
Emily was hoping for a 93 ATAR, and definitely smashed that goal - she received a 97.1 ATAR.
She has gained early entry to study Occupational Therapy at the University of Newcastle, and will start her studies in February.
Emily said her teachers at Maitland Christian School were kind and encouraging throughout the HSC.
"I was very grateful to have kind and encouraging teachers at Maitland Christian School who generously gave up their time to help my year group's learning," she said.
"My teachers were also incredibly patient with us when we were struggling with content or the HSC in general."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
