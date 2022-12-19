IT IS time to dust off the cricket bats and sun hats - backyard barbecues and celebrations by the beach are officially back on as temperatures around Australia are set to warm up on Christmas Day.
Aussies on the east coast will finally get their Christmas wish - a break from unseasonably cold and wet weather, with temperatures predicted to reach 31 degrees Celsius in Maitland and Cessnock on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released its official Christmas Day forecast and it's promising warm and dry weather for much of the country.
Darwin is tipped to have the hottest Christmas Day, with 33 degrees predicted.
Hobart is expected to be the coldest capital city, at 21 degrees.
The mercury in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth should peak between 27 degrees and 31 degrees. While in the Hunter temperatures are expected to surpass 30 degrees around Maitland and Cessnock, skimming just under the 30 mark in the city-centre and around Lake Macquarie.
Senior Meteorologist Dean Narramore said most of the country would enjoy some dry weather, with the exception of Queensland and the Northern Territory who can expect hot, humid and stormy conditions.
The lead up to Santa's arrival will be warm for the majority of the country, with Christmas Eve also tipped to be warm in most parts.
Mr Narramore said the warm weather is set to continue, with clear skies predicted for Boxing Day for most of the country.
"It's the perfect weather for beach cricket, a barbecue or a swim in a backyard pool," Mr Narramore said.
Christmas Day forecast across Australia's capitals:
* Sydney: 28C and mostly sunny
* Melbourne 27C and sunny
* Brisbane 31C and partly cloudy
* Perth 30C and sunny
* Adelaide 30C and sunny
* Hobart 21C and partly cloudy
* Canberra 30C and sunny
* Darwin 33C and possible storms.
Source: Bureau of Meteorology
- With Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.