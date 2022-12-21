Maitland baritone Daniel Ott performs at Carols in the Domain

Young Maitland opera singer Daniel Ott is part of this year's Carols in the Domain which will be screening on Channel 7 on Friday night.
In his final year of his Masters of Opera, 24-year-old Ott was called into the 12-member Young Stars of Australian Opera group at the last moment for the live concert on Saturday night.
In a majestic performance the young stars sing Hark the Herald Angel Sing and Song of Joy.
"Song of Joy was definitely my favourite one. I knew that somewhat," Ott joked after having to learn three songs for the performance in a day.
"I only found out about it 24 hours before hand.
"Jeremy Boulton was the baritone who was meant to sing. He was the winner of the IFAC (Australian Singing Competition} this year.
"He actually got COVID so he couldn't go on."
Daniel's friend Andrew Taylor Knight who was part of the line-up immediately suggested Daniel and he was called in.
"I was able to slot in which was pretty cool. It was a bit nerve wracking trying to learn three songs overnight but we got there at the end."
Daniel's dad Trevor and mum Tamara and his youngest brother Shannon live in a rural property near Clarence Town and his other brother Tyran is playing rugby league with the North Sydney Bears.
Trevor is best known to many in Maitland as a premiership coach with the Maitland Pickers and his Daniel and Tyran played together under him for a season at the Pickers.
It's been a big year for Daniel who made the semi finals at the Australian Singing Competition and was awarded the Goethe-Institut Australien Prize, and the Tinkler Encouragement Award.
The Goethe-Institut Australien Prize gives Daniel the opportunity to have German language lessons at Australia's leading German language school,
"I've had a fairly good run this year with singing competitions. I was in the Australian Singing Competition and made it into the semi-finals of that which was very good."
"Placed in a few sections at the Sydney Eisteddfod. It's been a big year."
Daniel is in the final year of his Masters of Opera after completing his Bachelor of Music and Classical Voice at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
"It was pretty challenging because a singing degree is very hard to do over Zoom," he said.
"I have always sung. I started singing lessons when I was nine.
"Mum heard me singing Advanced Australia Fair around the house so she got me to go and have some lessons.
"As I matured I fell into classical music as it suited my voice better.
"I've been singing mostly classical and operatic arias which are all in German, French and Italian.
"I can only sing in German, French and Italian. We do that through the use of international phonetic alphabet and that enables us to recreate the sounds so we can sound authentic.
"I'm working towards being able to speak both Italian and German, the two main opera languages.
"I've probably got the proficiency of a four-year-old at the moment in German but it and Italian are a work in progress."
