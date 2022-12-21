The Maitland Mercury
Maitland baritone Daniel Ott performs at Carols in the Domain

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Daniel Ott before performing at Carols in the Domain on Saturday night. Picture supplied.

Young Maitland opera singer Daniel Ott is part of this year's Carols in the Domain which will be screening on Channel 7 on Friday night.

