The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland City Council launches jam-packed summer events program

December 20 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireworks at Maitland New Year's Eve 2021. Picture supplied.

From fireworks and poolside film screenings to free art workshops and more, Maitland City Council's program of summer events has loads of activities for the whole family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.