From fireworks and poolside film screenings to free art workshops and more, Maitland City Council's program of summer events has loads of activities for the whole family.
Kicking off the fun is Maitland's annual New Year's Eve festivities, presented by PRD Hunter Valley on Saturday, December 31, which will see both The Levee's riverside car park and RH Taylor Reserve in Lorn host free amusement rides and family friendly activities from 5pm.
Live music from The Cassettes and a kids disco playing 80s favourites will set the mood before the evening concludes with an illuminating fireworks display at 9pm.
Back for a second year is LIVE at The Levee presents Changing Tides on Friday and Saturday, January 12 and 14.
A rework of the popular pop-up format, local music lovers will be treated to two nights of free tunes from talented musicians, performing on a floating stage on the Hunter River.
Headlining the Changing Tides lineup is six time ARIA Award winning alt rock artist Dan Sultan and soulful singer songwriter Alex Lloyd on the Saturday night, with CJ Stranger, Ben Leece and The Left of the Dial, and Johnston City completing the roster on Friday night.
Maitland City Council events team leader Kara Stonestreet saif the team is excited to build upon the success of Changing Tides, which is proudly funded by NSW Government, in its second year.
"What better way to spend two sunny summer nights than seated on the riverbank enjoying some great music from local and national acts," Ms Stonestreet said.
"Better still, there are no tickets - just grab a rug, pick a spot on the riverside and enjoy the relaxing vibes.
"Our year round Street Eats program will visit Queens Wharf Park from 12pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023 and Woodberry Playground from 5pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.
"And if you're looking to engage your little one's grey matter, Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Maitland Gaol and your local library are running a suite of art workshops, interactive tours and author talks starting from Tuesday, January 3."
Australia Day will see the return of the Maitland River Regatta, where punters can hire an inflatable raft and paddle on down the Hunter River.
Starting at Lorn's RH Taylor Reserve and ending at Lorn Beach, the rafting route will be bolstered by beach games, as well as food and drink options, at both ends.
"The Maitland River Regatta is coming back after being trialled in 2022 and is a throwback to 'The Great Maitland Raft Race' that ran back in the 70s and 80s," Ms Stonestreet said.
Tickets for the regatta will be made available in the coming weeks.
Also on Australia Day, Maitland Aquatic Centre will be offering free entry from 10am.
Maitland's Australia Day activities are assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.
The ever popular Dive In Cinema is also set to appear in Council's summer program, with two family films screening at Maitland Aquatic Centre in late January.
Dates and times for these will be announced soon.
"There are so many ways to make it Maitland this summer," Ms Stonestreet said.
"Our suite of free and paid events and activities start with a bang on New Year's Eve and will run into February."
To check out the full program of confirmed dates and times for Maitland's summer events and activities, visit www.mymaitland.com.au/summer.
