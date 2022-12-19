From gracing the stage with Maitland Repertory Theatre, to founding the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles and writing books, there wasn't much Nell Pyle OAM didn't do.
Mrs Pyle passed away peacefully last week at 98-years-old, and she is being remembered for her massive contribution to Maitland's culture and community.
She was a founding member of Maitland Repertory Society (now theatre), and acted in the society's first play Tons of Money in 1947.
It was at the theatre she met her husband Doug Pyle, and they married in 1949 and had three children.
Long-time friend of 73 years Frank Freeman met Mrs Pyle through the theatre, and said she was a genuine and loyal friend.
"Nell was a great worker, she was a great little actor and when we started doing our melodramas which was dinner and a show, Nell used to organise all the waiters, waitresses and meals," he said.
Mr Freeman makes one of Mrs Pyle's recipes to this day, a plum mustard sauce, which always gets compliments and reminds him of his friend.
Mrs Pyle, who is only six years older than Mr Freeman, actually played his mother in a couple of plays.
"It was either good makeup or good acting, or both," he said.
"Both she and her husband Doug were great members, and great friends. She will be sadly missed."
Mrs Pyle acted in 56 of the theatre's productions, and looked after wardrobe for a massive 137 plays.
She and her family moved to Maitland when she was 12-years-old, and Mrs Pyle attended Maitland Girl's High at Grossmann House.
Mrs Pyle worked as a teacher, and she taught locally at Beresfield Public School, East Maitland Infants School, Paterson Public School and Greta Public School.
It was in 1970 when Mrs Pyle came to be known for her personal clothing collection.
She held a parade of clothing and textiles from her private collection, and it was so large and spectacular that in 2005, a public meeting was held to discuss its future.
This is how the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles was born.
The Australian Museum of Clothing collection manager Lynette Huckstadt said she will never know anyone with as much knowledge and passion for clothing and textiles as Mrs Pyle.
"Nell was destined to have a collection of textiles from the beginning," she said.
"Whilst the collection has and will continue to be complimented by many other items from a wide variety of sources, Nell's collection pieces take pride of place.
"May the Lord look kindly on Nell, who has set down the burden of her years, may she find peace and joy in eternal life.
"We give thanks for the long life of Nell."
Mrs Pyle received the inaugural Maitland Medal for Service to the Community in 2004.
In 2005, Mrs Pyle was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for 'social history through the media of writing, theatre and period fashion displays'.
She was a valued Friend of Tocal, and in 2014 won the Tocal Medal for service as a Friend of Tocal.
Tocal Homestead coordinator Sandra Earle said Mrs Pyle was a very active and valued member of Friends of Tocal.
"For many years she and Doug volunteered here at weekends, welcoming visitors and telling them the history of the place," Ms Earle said.
"On our event days she would serve in the tea rooms but what she liked most was to present a historic fashion parade of garments from her collection, here on the verandah.
"She was very organised and her skills as a teacher served her well as a volunteer here at Tocal Homestead.
"Nell leaves us a wonderful legacy of memorable moments and smiles. Thank you Nell."
Mrs Pyle also received the 2011 NSW Senior Citizens Award for Education and Lifelong Learning in 2011, and was added to the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll in 2014 for her volunteer roles and valuable contribution to NSW rural communities.
Not only was she an avid volunteer, Mrs Pyle was an author and published her novel History Hidden in Hunter Wardrobes in 2015.
She is survived by her children Andrew, Lucy and Matthew, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
