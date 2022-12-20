Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Weston.
Colin Bredin, aged 68, was last seen on Sixth Street, Weston, about 12.45pm today (Tuesday, December 20).
After failing to return home, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Colin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of solid build, with grey hair and a grey beard.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon rugby jersey, camouflage baseball cap and green joggers.
Anyone with information about Colin's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
