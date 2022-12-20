The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police search for missing man - Colin Bredin was last seen at Weston

Updated December 20 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing man Colin Bredin.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Weston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.