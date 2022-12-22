2022 has been quite a year for all of us here in Maitland.
We've emerged from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and tackled two major flood events that wreaked havoc, and the resilience of the community has been a sight to behold.
The way that our community has come together to support each other throughout this time has been heartwarming.
We saw it best during July's flood event, and our Christmas Food and Toy Appeal attracted more donations than we'd ever hoped for, which were passed onto local support services to help those in need this Christmas.
The city of Maitland really is a community that knows how to look out for one another, mates and strangers alike, which is one of the things I love most about our city.
Of course, it's been my first year as Mayor of Maitland, and it's been great to see some of the significant progress the council has made throughout the year.
Despite challenging conditions, the works team has been busy across the Maitland Local Government Area delivering upgrades to our road network, building new playgrounds, and making our city a better place to work and play.
Our events team has battled floods and pandemics to deliver a packed calendar of activities right across Maitland.
Some of our favourite events returned, and celebrating Morpeth's Bicentenary in style was a real highlight.
We've also had a lot of success applying for and receiving millions of dollars in grant funding, state and federal, which helps us take giant leaps in improving infrastructure and liveability of our city.
On top of that, council staff have laid the groundwork to make sure we can hit the ground running in 2023.
Work is set to start on improvements at the intersection of Government Road and Raymond Terrace Road, Thornton in January, just one of hundreds of roads and recreation projects we'll be undertaking in the new year.
Steamfest, perhaps Maitland's most popular event but sadly the most impacted by flooding and COVID, is set to return in a big way in 2023 and will finally celebrate its 35th anniversary.
Add to that the start of bulk waste collections, the reopening of Maitland Town Hall, and improvements to key sporting facilities across the city, and it's an exciting time to be here in Maitland.
Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Stay safe, and I'll see you at The Levee for our New Year's Eve celebrations to welcome the new year with a bang.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.