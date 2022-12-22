As another year draws to a close and many of us are reflecting on the past 12 months, I want to say thank you to everyone in our community who has stepped up this year.
The July 2022 floods caused significant damage to properties, isolated communities and caused chaos on our local roads. Many first responders and volunteer organisations came from all across the state and gave so tirelessly to our local community, and we all thank you.
Many wonderful individuals and local organisations went above and beyond, and while there are too many to list here, I was pleased many were acknowledged at the Maitland Flood Civic Reception. I was pleased to award Community Hero Awards to over 200 local heroes. I am still calling on the government to increase the speed of urgent and permanent repairs to levee banks.
During 2022 there were many highs and lows and of course, always more to do.
Our new hospital opened earlier this year. We still don't have enough staff to open all wards. We need new rural and regional paramedics and safe staffing levels across our hospitals to ensure our health system can function properly. I am petitioning the government to increase staffing at our local hospitals, and I urge you to sign my petition on this important issue.
After eight years, Gillieston Public School have finally a commitment for a new school. This is fantastic win for all the parents, community and others who worked with me to ensure the school has the 21st century infrastructure that the students and teachers deserve. But the Government has admitted they are one primary school and half a high school short for our growing populations and areas such as Thornton and Chisholm, and Lochinvar need urgent investment in new permanent school infrastructure.
Our schools are facing a chronic shortage of teachers and again, this is something I will continue to fight for more resources for our students, teachers and learning community.
Rental vacancies are at an all-time low with so many families struggling to find a property to call home - this must change. Families are being left with nowhere to live, and I urge people to reach out if you need more assistance.
We have had action on the former Truegain site. We have been battling since 2016 to clean up the site of the former Rutherford Stink. As a result of collective advocacy, the issues were exposed, laws have changed, and the site will finally be remediated.
A special thank you to Maitland Mercury Editor Donna Sharpe and her team who continue to be on-the-ground reporting and informing our community on the local issues, a service that they have provided since 1843.
I wish all readers a happy and safe holiday season, and hope you get a chance to catch up with family and other loved ones.
