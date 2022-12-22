The Maitland Mercury
Home/Comment
Opinion

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison looks back at the year 2022

By Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison
December 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison pictured at a presentation for Maitland's flood heroes.

As another year draws to a close and many of us are reflecting on the past 12 months, I want to say thank you to everyone in our community who has stepped up this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.