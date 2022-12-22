After eight years, Gillieston Public School have finally a commitment for a new school. This is fantastic win for all the parents, community and others who worked with me to ensure the school has the 21st century infrastructure that the students and teachers deserve. But the Government has admitted they are one primary school and half a high school short for our growing populations and areas such as Thornton and Chisholm, and Lochinvar need urgent investment in new permanent school infrastructure.