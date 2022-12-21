The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

HSC 2022: University offers give Newcastle and Hunter school leavers shot at early Christmas present

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated December 22 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Addis said she spent between 120 and 150 hours on her Visual Arts major work, of which one part is shown above. "It worked quite well for me, it definitely wouldn't have worked for other people - but if it works for you then it works well." Pictures by Simone De Peak

NOT everyone would have enjoyed juggling four major works for the Higher School Certificate, but Alexandra Addis relished it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.