Would you like to explore DIY filmmaking using your own plot ideas and experience being part of a film crew? Join LOVEDAVID in quick, fun and special one-day collaborative film-making workshops, and then be part of red-carpet stardom at the MRAG ScreenLife (Short) Film Festival at the Gallery Friday, January 20 from 5pm. Each workshop is limited to 10 participants. Requires nothing but a phone/camera (let the gallery know if you don't have either and they can supply a camera for the day).