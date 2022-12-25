Maitland Regional Art Gallery is shaping up as the place to be this school holidays, with a huge range of artist-led workshops, self-directed art experiences and more.
When else will you have an opportunity to learn directly from world-class artists for free, right here in Maitland?
Throughout January MRAG is transforming into a month-long festival of free and fun art activities for all ages, complimenting the eight amazing summer exhibitions.
The gallery will also be opening seven days a week in January (except public holidays), so there's plenty of opportunities to drop in and enjoy the art (and the air conditioning).
Visiting the gallery is always free, as is taking part in the workshops and all materials are provided.
Free Art January is supported by education partner Cleverpatch and MRAG members.
Bookings are open now, visit www.mrag.org.au to book.
Tinky Art Trail
Self-directed, daily, all ages.
Miniature installation artist Tinky has created an art trail especially for MRAG called Escapade. Discover ten of Tinky's wonderfully absurd dioramas which encourage intimate experiences with art in unexpected places.
Monster Mash Art Station
Self-directed, daily, all ages.
Fun for all ages, Monster Mash is an interactive exhibition designed for kids by artist Kate Rohde. Kate draws on myth and fantasy to create mutant creatures. Step into their hyper-colourful world to make your own creation, while surrounded by Kate's inspirational art works.
Code Breakers
Self-directed, daily, all ages.
Put on your detective cap and try Code Breakers, three different art trails designed for young audiences and families which get you moving through the gallery and exploring the art on display in a fun way.
Moving Sculptures Activity Station
Tuesday, January 17 - Friday, January 20, 10am to 1pm.
Drop in, daily, 30-minute sessions.
Join the MRAG art tutor and make your own paper and fabric whirring, revolving moving sculpture inspired by artist Hannah Gartside's kinetic textile installation. Participants are invited to spend 30 minutes at the station. Bookings not required, but places limited.
Clay Sounds Like...
Tuesday, January 10, 11am to 12pm, bookings essential, all ages and skill levels.
Squelch, splat, thud, ping, clink... have you ever thought about what clay sounds like? Artist Holly Macdonald will work with participants to uncover the range of sounds made by clay and how these sounds offer information about the material and our relationship to it. Bring a smart phone along so that you can take some sounds home with you.
Impressions in Clay
Wednesday, January 11, 11am to 12pm, bookings essential, all ages and skill levels.
This workshop will focus on clay's capacity to capture the way our bodies interact with the world around us. Artist Holly Macdonald will guide workshop participants through the process of making clay tiles working with hands and body to produce tiles that uniquely reflect each participant.
Free Art Sunday
Every Sunday, 10.30am and 11.45am, bookings essential, children and carers
Come along to Free Art Sunday, MRAG's weekly program connecting children and families with art through hands-on activities and facilitated by the friendly MRAG art tutors.
Moving Monsters with artist Kate Rohde
Thursday, January 12, 11am to 11.45am, bookings essential, children and carers
A fun workshop for families to enjoy using simple techniques to create your own moving monsters. This workshop is designed for children four to eight years but can be enjoyed by older children too.
Mythical Creatures with artist Kate Rohde
Thursday, January 12, 1pm to 2.30pm, bookings essential, ages eight to 12.
Learn how to make your own monster using wire armature and plaster bandages with artist Kate Rohde. You may get messy in this workshop so wear old clothes and bring along an apron or art smock.
Resin Casting with artist Kate Rohde
Friday, January 13, 12pm to 4pm, bookings essential, ages 14 to 18.
A unique opportunity to work with Melbourne-based artist Kate Rohde where you will learn the essential skills for designing your own small wearable or sculptural object and simple techniques for making a mould to cast designs, using low odour, easy to handle and fast setting materials for a quick and colourful result. You may get messy in this workshop so wear old clothes and BYO apron.
Wednesday, January 18, 10am - 2pm, ages 12 to 14.
Thursday, January 19, 11am to 3pm, ages 15 to 17, bookings essential.
Would you like to explore DIY filmmaking using your own plot ideas and experience being part of a film crew? Join LOVEDAVID in quick, fun and special one-day collaborative film-making workshops, and then be part of red-carpet stardom at the MRAG ScreenLife (Short) Film Festival at the Gallery Friday, January 20 from 5pm. Each workshop is limited to 10 participants. Requires nothing but a phone/camera (let the gallery know if you don't have either and they can supply a camera for the day).
Gloves off: Teen Drawing Workshop with Jane Lander
Tuesday, January 24, 1pm to 3pm, bookings essential, ages 14 to 16.
Join this practical drawing workshop just for teens led by artist Jane Lander. You will have the opportunity to practice, improve and expand your skill base by experimenting with a variety of media, trying processes that encourage taking small risks and accepting change as part of the art-making process.
Kate Rohde Artist Talk & Street Eats
Friday, January 13, 6.30pm, gallery open until 8pm. Bookings essential for talk, all ages.
Join the gallery team after hours to hear Kate Rohde discuss her art practice and busy year of exhibitions, and current work on display in Monster Mash at MRAG. Kate takes inspiration from decorative arts, science and mythological creatures to create intensely colourful jewellery and sculptures. Plus, roll out the picnic rug for Street Eats, with plenty of delicious food to choose from and live music in the gallery garden.
MRAG ScreenLife (Short) Film Festival
Friday, January 20, 5pm to 8pm, bookings essential, all ages.
Be part of red carpet stardom at the world premiere of just-made short films by the Free Art January aspiring filmmakers, screening alongside a curated selection of LOVEDAVID'S best moments in film.
Pot-Luck Party
Friday, January 27, 5pm to 8pm, bookings essential, all ages.
Join artist Jayanto Tan as he takes us on an adventure celebrating food and its rich cultural history, including the Pai Ti Kong Festival Lunar New Year. Come dressed up to celebrate Lunar New Year, bring your favourite recipes to share; watch Jayanto perform the Pandan Lamington story, make your own Pai Ti Kong food in air-dried clay; enjoy Pot Luck Party food snacks from different cultures and enjoy music in the Gallery garden. Bring your picnic blanket.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
