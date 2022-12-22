The Maitland Mercury
Todd Sheldon's toy drive has now donated 40,000 toys in seven years

By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 22 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 12:29pm
Todd's son Lachlan Sheldon with some gifts donated at Maitland City Library. Picture by Marina Neil.

In its seventh year, the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive has donated about 25,000 toys to kids in need, and raised about $20,000.

