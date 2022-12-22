In its seventh year, the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive has donated about 25,000 toys to kids in need, and raised about $20,000.
This incredible achievement is more than double the 8000 toys donated last year.
This brings the toy drive up to more than 40,000 gifts donated since its inception in 2016.
The toy drive started when after experiencing a tough childhood, young dad Todd Sheldon made it his mission to give disadvantaged children a reason to smile at Christmas.
The drive provides gifts and toys to children, parents and carers who have been impacted by domestic and family violence, homelessness, illness and injury.
The idea for the annual toy and gift drive came about in 2016, after Todd, his wife Penny, son Lachlan and other close family members donated wrapped gifts to the local Reading Cinemas Maitland Wishing Tree appeal to support struggling families during the festive season.
"From there, the annual Toy and Gift Drive was born, with the aim of engaging friends and family and the wider community to support us, and in turn, we support community organisations," Todd said.
The donated toys and gifts are provided to local charities and organisations such as The Backpack Venture, Got Your Back Sister, Early Links, Maitland Region Community Support, Carrie's Place, Jenny's Place and The Farmer's Run.
This year, the toy drive donated to flood-affected families in Lismore with the help of Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, and Dads in Distress with the help of Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold.
"The organisations supply us with a basic list with the estimation of age and gender - 0-2, 2-5, 5-9 and 9-12, 12-15 and 15-18 years, and then gifts for parents," Todd said.
"We don't find out names, we don't know anything about the recipients from the lists we are given from various charitable organisations."
It comes as no surprise that Todd is focused on helping those in need, having faced hardship during his own childhood.
"Growing up as a child, we saw mum work two and three jobs. It was a hard life that meant that I had to look after my little brother at night while she worked," he said.
"I was not afforded a childhood like other kids. We saw things happen to mum that no child should see happen.
"This is one reason why our main focus has always been families affected by domestic and family violence, and this will always be very important."
It's safe to say that Todd's mother has been particularly influential in the making of this incredible cause.
"As a person, mum was always so generous to any good cause that would arrive, helping so many others with thousands and thousands of dollars donated to causes every year," he said.
In 2021, the toy and gift drive was renamed the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive after her passing, following a brave battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.
"The toy drive and the support around the drive really helped us through the gravity of our loss, and helped us with the grieving process," Todd said.
"Community is an amazing thing. There are really a lot of good and generous people out there, and we believe we are providing a platform with the drive for those people to give back."
Next year, the toy drive will be even bigger with goals to eventually expand nation-wide.
For more information, visit www.susanroskelltoyandgiftdrive.org.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
