Frank Loveridge wants to fix a gaping hole in his old roof.
But a debacle with Maitland council over the type of roofing material he must use has forced him to protest outside the council building.
He's had enough. Three rooms of his 1886 heritage home in Pitnacree have been destroyed since the hole first appeared over a year ago. The ceilings have fallen in, the carpet and walls have sustained water damage and the hole keeps getting bigger.
All of the tarps blew away in a recent storm and left the house vulnerable to the elements. The NSW State Emergency Service has now been out seven times to keep tarps over the hole.
And, to make matters worse, the insurance company has knocked back his claim.
"I still cannot get council to allow me to put a new roof on. I've sent them letters, I've asked them if I could put a metal roof on the house and they said no. I've sent letters since then and they have not responded in any way," he said.
In other news:
The council wants Mr Loveridge to use Welsh slate, but he says it's not available in Australia. He said the council then told him to use Chinese slate, but he can't get quotes for that either.
Mr Loveridge said his heritage planner couldn't even secure a positive outcome.
A Maitland council spokesman said the council approved Mr Loveridge's DA for a slate roof replacement in June and since then council officers had met with him in August and December.
He said the council was "continuing to work with Mr Loveridge to identify an appropriate material for replacement of the roof, considering availability of materials and skilled labour".
"Council officers met with Mr Loveridge on Wednesday to talk through the options available, and we're confident we've identified a way forward," he said.
Mr Loveridge bought the home five years ago.
He had no idea how difficult it would be to repair the roof when water started coming in and his neighbour across the road could see a hole that was one metre wide from their balcony.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.