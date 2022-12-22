The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

2023 Maitland Show theme is 'celebrating our multicultural community'

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
December 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A competitor at Maitland Show in 2018.

Maitland Show is shaking things up and throwing out some outdated ideas in favour of a modern approach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.