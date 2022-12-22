Maitland Show is shaking things up and throwing out some outdated ideas in favour of a modern approach.
They're going multicultural and they've got big plans to honour the city's diversity.
A parade of native dress and dance, international cuisine and a stage filled with multicultural entertainment are among the plans for the three-day event in February.
"Our theme is celebrating our multicultural community," Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said.
"It's about recognising where Maitland is and where it is heading. Maitland has been fairly active in taking in some of the refugee groups over the past few years and when you walk around the streets and the supermarkets you see more of a multicultural feel - and things like the Riverlights festival highlight this part of our community as well.
"These things made us think 'what is it about our community that we need to promote?' and living in diversity and harmony is something we are keen to support."
The cooking section has been separated from the home craft section for the first time. The dishes you can enter have also been modernised to reflect the city's changing landscape.
"There are some international recipes being included to try to entice baking from different countries," Mr Gleeson said.
"But it's bigger than that. We're making contact with multicultural groups in Maitland to have them involved in various aspects of the show and I've encouraged the section heads to incorporate the theme into their schedules. "For example, the scarecrow competition is also having a multicultural theme," he said.
