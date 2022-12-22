The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland's pumpkin crop won't be harvested in time for Christmas

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Liam Dennis with the butternut pumpkin crop. Picture by Marina Neil

Continued wet weather and a lack of honey bees has proven to be a problematic combination for the city's pumpkin crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.