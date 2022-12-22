Continued wet weather and a lack of honey bees has proven to be a problematic combination for the city's pumpkin crop.
The first harvest is normally hitting homes across the city this month in preparation for a Christmas feast.
But this year they are still ripening on the vine.
Farmer Matthew Dennis said he didn't expect to start harvesting the first crop until some time in January, and the yield would be much less than usual.
"We won't have nearly as many pumpkins as we usually do, not having the bees here at the farm has been a problem but it's also all the wet weather we've had, it has been so wet," he said.
He is unsure if there will be any more pumpkin harvests after that. The NSW Department of Primary Industries has eradicated all of the known honey bee hives in the eradication zone and is now working on baiting wild hives as part of its varroa mite emergency response.
"Without bees we're in trouble, nothing pollinates as well as a honey bee," he said.
Fellow pumpkin farmer Roger Osborn said his crop has also been through a "pretty rough time".
