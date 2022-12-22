The Maitland Mercury
Brittany Avenue, Rutherford wins Maitland's best street Christmas lights competition

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold with Brittany Avenue residents. Picture supplied.

The results are in and Brittany Avenue, Rutherford has been crowned Maitland's best street for Christmas lights in 2022.

