The results are in and Brittany Avenue, Rutherford has been crowned Maitland's best street for Christmas lights in 2022.
A significant portion of houses on the street are lit up every night with dazzling Christmas light displays, spreading festive cheer to all who see it.
Maitland City Council ran a Christmas light competition throughout December, with hopes of adding some festive light to the community and spreading some cheer.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said there were lots of entries, making for a tough competition.
"There were plenty of really high quality choices across Maitland, with suburbs like Aberglasslyn, Thornton, Chisholm, and Gillieston Heights in particular all putting forward some strong entries," he said.
"Brittany Avenue really stood out, though. They don't necessarily have the best individual house display, but there is a significant portion of the street lit up and it's fantastic for the kids to walk along and be wowed by house after house.
"The community spirit that we saw come from Brittany Avenue stood out too, a group of neighbours that have become good friends and all pull together to make every Christmas memorable."
Cr Penfold went to Brittany Avenue on Tuesday this week to present the residents with their prizes.
They won a red street sign which will go under their current sign that says 'winner - best street Christmas lights 2022', permanently acknowledging their achievement.
The residents also won a $200 voucher to put towards a street barbecue.
The sign went up on Wednesday, so is on full display in time for Christmas.
"It was great to see big smiles all around and everyone really excited to have won the competition," Cr Penfold said.
"We're looking to run the competition annually and will be on the hunt for more streets just like this in 2023 and beyond, so get together with your neighbours and starting planning your light displays now."
Brittany Avenue is best enjoyed on foot, so park the car and walk along the street to take it all in. On Christmas Eve Santa and Mrs Claus will be making a special appearance on the street.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
