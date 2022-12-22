The search is on for the next Maitland Young Woman.
Entries in the competition, which replaces the long-standing Maitland Showgirl quest, open in January.
Entrants will take part in the show on February 17,18 and 19 along with 2022 Maitland Young Woman Jaslyn Walters, runner-up Tatjana Reid and entrants Gemalla de Beuzeville-Howarth and Amy Newton.
"Entrants who enter before the show will get to enjoy and be part of the show experience and will then compete in the competition in May," Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson.
Entrants will attend an interview with a panel of 3 judges in May and be interviewed on-stage during a special presentation dinner.
The competition was moved from February to May in 2022 and Mr Gleeson said it was such a success the committee decided to keep the new framework in place.
Entry forms will be available on the Maitland Showground website in January.
