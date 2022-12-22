CHRISTMAS spirit hit the skates as local roller groups from Newcastle, Maitland and Speers Point got together to show off their best stunts this month.
Maitland City Rollers president Glenn Taylor said the massive turnout was no surprise, as roller skating continues to climb in popularity.
"It's gone nuts," he said.
"It's outdoors and it was something to do during COVID where it took off like crazy, it's much more exciting than walking around or jogging and it's a great social activity.
"We're a family friendly group and we encourage people to get back into skating, so come along, skate like maniacs and generally have fun - that's what we're here for."
The three groups each have about 2000 members, at least 50 of which turned up for the Light Up Christmas Skate.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
