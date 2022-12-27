The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

Maitland Regional Museum hosts Science at the Museum kids workshops

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janece McDonald with a spinosaurus. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

There's plenty of fun activities on at Maitland Regional Museum this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.