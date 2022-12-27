There's plenty of fun activities on at Maitland Regional Museum this summer.
Science at the Museum is an exhibition that will have kids and adults alike learning about magnets, electronics, fossils and fun science oddities.
The museum is also hosting school holiday science workshops on Thursday, January 12 and Friday, January 13.
The Thursday session is for children from six to nine-years-old, and will focus on model dinosaurs and robots.
Friday's session is for children from nine to 13-years-old, and will focus on solar robots and vehicles.
Both sessions run from 10am to 12pm, and cost is $5 per child.
Science at the Museum is open from 10am to 3pm on January 8, 15, 22 and 29, and every Saturday and Sunday in February. Entry is free for children, and $5 for adults.
Visit Maitland Regional Museum at Brough House, 73 Church Street, Maitland.
For more information or to book, contact maitlandrmuseum@gmail.com or call Janece McDonald on 49334450.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
