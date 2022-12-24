Maitland has seen strong population growth since WW II. Its population doubled between the end of the war and the early 1980s, and has doubled again over the past 40 years to more than 90,000 today. Over the past decade the population has risen by about six people a day with two new houses added to the stock. Completely new suburbs like Gillieston Heights and Chisholm have sprung up outside the old Maitland-East Maitland-Morpeth core. Largs and Bolwarra have been transformed by new growth.