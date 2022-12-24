The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Maitland was once the capital of the north and west of NSW

By Chas Keys
December 25 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing development has flourished in recent years at Gillieston Heights. File photograph.

Maitland was the first 'regional capital' to develop in NSW. From about 1830, when it became recognisable as a town, it grew rapidly and from the 1840s until about 1880 was the largest urban centre outside Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.