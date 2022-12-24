Maitland was the first 'regional capital' to develop in NSW. From about 1830, when it became recognisable as a town, it grew rapidly and from the 1840s until about 1880 was the largest urban centre outside Sydney.
In effect it was the capital not just of the Hunter Valley but of the north and west of NSW. The combined population of West and East Maitland and Morpeth in 1871 was almost 8000; Newcastle, by comparison, was home to less than 7600 people.
Maitland's nineteenth century growth was based on serving a vast hinterland which stretched into southern Queensland.
There was local manufacturing and mining too. The hinterland is now greatly truncated and employment in local manufacturing and mining is much reduced.
Today the Newcastle-Lake Macquarie urban complex is home to roughly four times as many people as live in the city of Maitland.
The establishment of the BHP steelworks, development of a major port and a wide range of service activities including those provided by a substantial university and major hospitals, brought great growth to Newcastle during the twentieth century. Meanwhile coal mining, Newcastle's nineteenth century staple, declined as mining moved up the valley.
From the 1890s until after World War II, Maitland saw only moderate growth and lost its role as the 'Hub of the Hunter'. This term had been used to describe Maitland from the 1850s onwards, but Newcastle eventually became the regional capital.
Of late, Maitland has to a degree become part of and suburban to Newcastle now perhaps 'Lower Hunter City'. While this is a simplification, it is true that today many Maitland residents commute to Newcastle or elsewhere to work. Maitland functions increasingly as an outer dormitory suburb of Newcastle. It does not have the economic independence or the regional leadership role of old. None of this means that Maitland does not have a strong economy.
Meanwhile considerable new industrial development has occurred at the northern end of the freeway which links Maitland to Sydney. Today's Maitland is closely integrated with Sydney.
Maitland has seen strong population growth since WW II. Its population doubled between the end of the war and the early 1980s, and has doubled again over the past 40 years to more than 90,000 today. Over the past decade the population has risen by about six people a day with two new houses added to the stock. Completely new suburbs like Gillieston Heights and Chisholm have sprung up outside the old Maitland-East Maitland-Morpeth core. Largs and Bolwarra have been transformed by new growth.
The nature of Maitland's recent growth has been very different from that of the first great expansion of the years between 1830 and 1890. These days it grows as a dormitory rather than as a place whose own economy drives a wider regional economy. But continued growth is guaranteed: more than 50,000 expected to be added to the city's population by 2041.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.