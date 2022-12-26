A career in care: 7 ways to help people with your work

There are many ways that becoming a carer can help you make a positive impact on the community. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



Regardless of the state you live in, there is always a need for more carers. Being a qualified carer can have you working with a range of people, many of whom require physical or mental assistance. There are many qualifications out there, from a master's in counselling online to a certificate or diploma in youth work. If you have considered a career in care and want to know how this profession can tangibly help community members, here are seven ways your work can make an impact.

1. Support a vulnerable group of society

Carers are often working with people living with a disability or individuals who are elderly. This makes carers responsible for the health and well-being of a vulnerable group in society. Seniors and people living with disabilities often report that they do not feel seen or supported in everyday life, so a career in care will allow you to actively advocate for their needs.

2. Champion inclusivity

Our society has a long way to go in becoming inclusive to all people, whether that be embracing different races, cultures, genders, or sexual orientations. A qualification in caring may connect you with underrepresented groups of people, which means you can learn about their lives and perspectives and work together in shaping a more inclusive future.

3. Advocate for social justice

Social justice is something that every individual is aware of, but many of us do not advocate it in a powerful and consistent way. When you understand what conventions and laws we have in place and the privilege that certain groups of people hold, you are better placed to educate others on the ways they too can champion social justice. There are Facebook groups, media outlets and certain politicians who are very vocal in these areas, so you can learn from these thought leaders and bring that knowledge to your role.

4. Supporting your loved ones

A passive benefit to a career in care is that you are equipped with the skills to support your friends and family also. In the busy hustle and bustle of life, many of us can miss the signs of poor mental health or behaviour that may need to be escalated. When you have the expertise and training you can inform your peers about the resources available and how they can best support themselves with therapeutic care.

5. Academia

Some professionals who pursue a career in care can also be led to academia. This may be creating learning materials for future care workers or it might even be assisting with research projects. In some cases, professionals can even work in government reform and can push through new legislation. The wheels of change and justice may move slowly, but they are moving thanks to the individuals pushing reform through the government.

6. Working with different people

Working with a range of different professionals from all walks of life is a great benefit to working in care. You get to learn about the areas they have experience in and can give insights from your own areas of strength in the interest of knowledge sharing. You will also likely find that your colleagues have very diverse backgrounds and have approached care from personal experience with requiring care or an intimate knowledge as to the shortfalls in the system.

7. Helping individuals access services

Our country has a large range of services that have been designed to serve different individuals facing all kinds of issues and adversity. The problem is, sometimes these groups of people do not have the time or resources to actually explore what they can access. When you work as a carer, you will grow to have a very intimate knowledge of NDIS and the service provisions out there. This means that you will be able to direct your clients to the services that might benefit their health and wellbeing, whether that be access to an occupational therapist, psychologist, speech therapist, disability equipment and so much more. There are millions of providers out there who can help in many ways if the individual has the correct funding and paperwork.



A career in care will provide a rich employment experience and will help so many. There are so many roles and sectors that care can take you in, and you may wish to try a few different roles before you decide which one is going to be the best path for you to take.