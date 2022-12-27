Spurred on by strong local support from a big crowd, Rohan Tungate sped to victory in the annual Boxing Night Speedway Solo Spectacular at Kurri Kurri Speedway.
The Pelaw Main rider twice smashed the one-minute mark during the qualifying heats to finish on 13 points, just one point behind Jason Doyle and newly crowned NSW Speedway Solo Champion Jack Holder.
Tungate won four of his qualifying races, finishing third to Doyle and Jack Holder in his third heat.
The finals were run under the World Speedway Grand Prix format with the top eight riders from the qualifying heats advancing to two semi-finals with the top riders from each semi-final advancing to the final.
The first semi-final featuring Doyle, Tungate, Josh Pickering and Zaine Kennedy was incident charged. Tungate gained the early advantage and held the lead at the end of the first lap.
Pickering and Doyle were battling for the crucial second place. Doyle moved inside Pickering at the start of the second lap and the tense struggle resulted in Pickering suffering an injury-free fall.
Doyle was excluded from the re-run and Pickering retired during the race with mechanical problems. Tungate won the semi-final with Kennedy being the only other rider to finish and both went into the final.
The second semi-final featured Jack and Chris Holder along with local riders Sam Masters and Jye Etheridge. It was the Holder brothers finishing 1-2 with Chris ahead of Jack and both moving into the Final.
Tungate had the advantage of first choice for starting position in the final and it turned out to be a winning choice as he won the all-important charge through the first corner and was chased to the chequered flag by Jack Holder and Chris Holder in that order.
At the presentation podium, Tungate thanked the crowd for turning out and expressed his appreciation of their support.
Jack Holder said that he would now take a couple of days to relax as he prepares for the 2023 Australian Speedway Solo Championships, as will Chris Holder and Rohan Tungate.
The crucial penultimate round of the National Title will be held at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Monday, January 9.
