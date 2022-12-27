Man dead after shooting at Heddon Greta

An investigation is underway following the fatal shooting of a man at Heddon Greta overnight.
Shortly before 11pm (Tuesday, December 27), emergency services responded to reports of a man being shot at a home on Traders Way, Heddon Greta.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 25.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
Detectives have commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Roslyn.
As investigations continue, anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam vision or information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.