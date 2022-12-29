Arthur Renforth took thousands of photos of 'the bay' between the 1960s and 80s which serves to showcase the area's many changes over time.
It was a friendship born in the dark room at Williamtown RAAF Base in the 1960's that sparked an interest in photography for Arthur Renforth.
But what began as a hobby developed into one of the largest historical photographic collections of Port Stephens, with Mr Renforth's many thousands of images taken during a 40-year period showcasing the many changes to the Port's towns, beaches, businesses and people.
"I've seen a lot of changes to Port Stephens over the years," Mr Renforth said.
"Some of the biggest changes has been to the Nelson Bay waterfront.
"I prefer to remember the Nelson Bay waterfront like it was in the early 60's when it had the public wharf, Smithy's Boatshed, aquarium and ocean baths."
Mr Renforth and wife Joy moved to Port Stephens in 1965. It was while in the RAAF, posted at Williamtown as an instrument fitter, that Mr Renforth struck up a friendship with the "fella in photography" at the base.
Mr Renforth took up photography himself and began snapping photos around Nelson Bay. He left the RAAF in 1970.
Mr Renforth ran Bay Photographics before he and Mrs Renforth established the Port Stephens Pictorial in 1967.
Popularity quickly turned it into a weekly publication, one that ran for 14 years before it was sold to the Raymond Terrace Examiner.
The strength of the Pictorial was its photos, taken by Mr Renforth or historical images supplied by residents. In each edition of the Pictorial was a "beach girl" - a snap of a lady at one of the Bay's beaches.
"I must have photographed over 500 beach girls in the Pictorial's time," Mr Renforth said.
Mr Renforth took photos of sports teams, businesses and their staff, town centres and even aerial photos of the Bay thanks to his RAAF contacts.
The Pictorial was also instrumental in building up the Port Stephens Historical Society.
In 2006 Mr Renforth took to the skies in a helicopter to snap images of the Bay to showcase the differences to the towns since the 1960s.
Mr and Mrs Renforth left Port Stephens in the 1980s. They are now settled in Camden Haven.
Mr Renforth donated 5000 of his images to Tomaree Museum Association, of which he is a life member.
This story was published in the Port Stephens Examiner in August 2021.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.