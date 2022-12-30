The Maitland Mercury
Teenager Robert 'Alex' Campbell last seen in Rutherford on Christmas Day

Updated December 30 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 3:48pm
Police appeal to locate boy missing from Rutherford

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from the state's Hunter region.

