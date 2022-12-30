Police appeal to locate boy missing from Rutherford

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from the state's Hunter region.
Robert 'Alex' Campbell, aged 15, was last seen on Alexandra Avenue, Rutherford, about 10.30am on December 25.
When he did not return home and could not be contacted, officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District were notified late on December 29 and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Robert is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 165-175cm tall, of thin build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Rutherford, Tenambit, Muswellbrook, Singleton, and Campbelltown areas.
Anyone with information about Robert's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
