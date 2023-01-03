The Maitland Mercury
By Donna Sharpe
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 3:40pm
Severe storm warning issued for Maitland and the Hunter

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted storms to hit areas across the state, including Maitland and the wider Hunter area, this afternoon and over the next few days.

