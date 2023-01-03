Severe storm warning issued for Maitland and the Hunter

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted storms to hit areas across the state, including Maitland and the wider Hunter area, this afternoon and over the next few days.
NSW State Emergency Service advises that these storms may lead to heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.
The warning was issued at 3.52pm today for people in South Coast and parts of Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, Northern Tablelands and Illawarra Forecast Districts.
The Bureau said that severe thunderstorms are developing over the Great Dividing Range.
How to prepare:
Learn more about how to prepare: https://bit.ly/3O9R6w7
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
