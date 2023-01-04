Do you have an event or initiative that delivers tangible benefits for the Maitland community?
The first round of Maitland City Council's 2023 Vibrant City Sponsorship Program opened this week giving local community groups and organisations the opportunity to apply for funding for initiatives.
According to Maitland Mayor Cr Philip Penfold, the funding gives groups and chance to help create a vibrant city for the Maitland community.
"Council is committed to supporting local initiatives that bring the community together and celebrate Maitland's people and places," Cr Penfold said.
"I would encourage those interested to consider applying for financial support through Council.
"Applications close at 5pm on January 31, so applicants have four weeks to prep their proposal and complete an application," he said.
This round of funding will consider applications for initiatives and projects planned for June 2023 to November 2023.
Previous sponsorship recipients include the Maitland Heritage Festival and Maitland River Run.
Paul Humphreys, Event Director of the Maitland River Run, said key funding acquired via the Vibrant City Sponsorship Program has enabled the event to really hit its stride in recent years.
"Our event runs through the centre of town and encourages everyday people to challenge themselves," Mr Humphreys said.
"It requires substantial crew, infrastructure and traffic management, so funding from the Vibrant City sponsorship program allows for the delivery of this, as well as additional marketing via social media.
"This sponsorship program is a great way to step up the promotion of your event, which in turn will increase participation and visitation to Maitland."
For more information and to apply, visit mait.city/VCSponsorshipProgram.
