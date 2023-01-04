The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland City Council's 2023 Vibrant City Sponsorship Program now open

Updated January 5 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland River Run =has benefitted from the Vibrant City program. Picture supplied.

Do you have an event or initiative that delivers tangible benefits for the Maitland community?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.