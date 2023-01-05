The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

No need for the kids to be bored these school holidays - check out what's on in Maitland

Updated January 5 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Todd pictured outside Morpeth Museum.

There's plenty to do in Maitland this weekend from learning about the city's past to enjoying its recreational facilities like Maitland Pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.