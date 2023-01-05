There's plenty to do in Maitland this weekend from learning about the city's past to enjoying its recreational facilities like Maitland Pool.
While adults might enjoy delving into the city's past on a Poverty and Prosperity Walk, the kids will love the activities planned at Maitland Regional Art Gallery or beating the heat at Maitland Pool.
Here's what's on:
150 Years Under Lock and Key
This Saturday, immerse yourself in the history of Maitland Gaol on this 90 minute family friendly guided tour starting from 8.00pm. Bookings essential, children must be accompanied by a supervising adult. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-night-tour
Poverty and Prosperity Walk
Embark on a self-led tour of eleven sites through Central Maitland, each with an intriguing story to tell. From boom to bust and beyond, you can download a copy of this tour from the My Maitland website or pick up a hard copy at the Visitor Information Centre. www.mymaitland.com.au/place/poverty-and-prosperity-historical-walk
Morpeth Museum
A firm favourite among local and visitors alike, Morpeth Museum boasts a range of permanent exhibitions that afford patrons a peek into the township's storied past. Why not pay it a visit this weekend between the hours of 11am and 2pm. www.mymaitland.com.au/place/morpeth-museum
Monster Mash
An interactive self-directed exhibition for kids by artist Kate Rohde, Monster Mash runs every day in January between 10.00am and 5.00pm. Draw on myth and fantasy to create mutant creatures, while surrounded by Kate's inspirational artworks. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/monster-mash-art-station
Summer pool fun
Rain or shine, make a splash at Maitland Aquatics Centre, with the outdoor Splash Pad open daily from 11.00am to 4.00pm and an indoor dragon inflatable from 12.00pm to 3.00pm during the school holidays. Open times and prices available at www.maitland.nsw.gov.au
