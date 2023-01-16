It will be quite a spectacle on the Hunter River at Maitland this Australia Day when a flotilla of water craft take part in the Maitland River Regatta.
With an inflatable raft as their vessel, punters can set sail from RH Taylor Reserve in Lorn for a serene float down the Hunter River, before disembarking at Lorn Beach.
The regatta goes from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 26.
Rounding out the event offering is a raft of activities and entertainment, with food trucks serving delicious dishes and drinks, water based amusement rides, kid's activities, beach games, live music and much more.
Maitland City Council team leader events Kara Stonestreet said regatta ticket sales are strong so far, so locals should get in quick to lock in their Australia Day plans.
"What better way to spend the day than hopping in an inflatable boat and embarking on a relaxing float down the river," she said.
"If sticking to dry land is more your speed, there are all sorts of free fun and games for families to enjoy at RH Taylor Reserve. There's no need to miss out on this lively all ages afternoon."
A popular fixture of Maitland City Council's Make It Maitland This Summer program of events, Ms Stonestreet says the regatta is a "thrilling throwback to the Great Maitland Raft Race that long term locals will fondly remember from the 70s and 80s".
"We trialled this new format last year, and the reception from our community was really positive," she said.
Council's Australia Day festivities also include free entrance to the Maitland Aquatic Centre from 10am and the annual Australia Day citizenship ceremony from 10.30am.
Tickets for the 2023 Maitland River Regatta are on sale now.
Tickets start from $15 for an hour long session in a one or two person boat. To find out more and to book, visit mait.city/riverregatta.
