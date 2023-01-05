It will be quite a spectacle on the Hunter River at Maitland this Australia Day when a flotilla of water craft take part in the Maitland River Regatta.
The event was a success last year and organisers from Maitland City Council are expecting this year's event to be bigger and better.
You can lock the event in by booking a ticket to the Maitland River Regatta mait.city/riverregatta
What better way to spend a sunny summer's day than with a relaxing float down the Hunter.
Tickets start from $15 for a single or double boat, with an hour long session starting every 30 minutes.
Your voyage starts from RH Taylor Reserve in Lorn, where there will also be all-ages activities and entertainment from 3pm to 8.
