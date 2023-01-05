The Maitland Mercury
Pump up your dinghy - Maitland River Regatta will be held on Australia Day

Updated January 6 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:12am
Nathan Zervos and Tori Evans ready to launch their dinghies at last year's River Regatta. Picture Simone De Peak.

It will be quite a spectacle on the Hunter River at Maitland this Australia Day when a flotilla of water craft take part in the Maitland River Regatta.

