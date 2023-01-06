What is believed to be a deliberately lit fire, has swept through Maitland District Motorcycle Club's canteen and clubhouse destroying everything in its path.
The fire is believed to have started about 5am on Thursday (January 5), a truck driver notifying authorities of the blaze at the Kyle Street, Rutherford premises.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
Club officials are calling for members of the public who may have been in the area at the time of the fire, to come forward if they have dashcam footage or saw anyone acting suspiciously.
Club president Corey Grono, said the club is one of the oldest clubs in Australia and has been operating since the 1920s.
He said the Kyle Street site is no stranger to problems with numerous break and enters occurring over the years along with malicious damage incidents and damage to neighbouring properties as well.
The club has more than 600 members.
"Our entire canteen and club house facilities have been burnt down and we are still working on evaluating the total dollar amount of a rebuild," Grono said.
"Hopefully with the help of our community, sponsors and other affiliates such as Motorcycling NSW and Motorcycling Australia we can slowly rebuild."
He said the fire will not stop the club from moving forward and said it will go ahead with meetings as planned with its race track still operational.
"We are all absolutely devastated," Grono said.
"There is so much work done behind the scenes by our committee members and it is heartbreaking to see the remains of our club house."
