By way of winning the final in the opening round at Gillman Speedway in South Australia, Newcastle's Jason Doyle shares the lead in the 2023 Australian Speedway Solo Championship.
Doyle's victory saw him amass 17 points and he shares the overall lead with Jack Holder (NSW) who finished second in the final.
Fresh from his win in the Boxing Day Spectacular at Kurri Kurri, Pelaw Main's Rohan Tungate holds third place outright with 14 points.
Sam Masters from Newcastle scored 8 points placing him in 8th place and Josh Pickering (Heddon Greta) totaled 6 points and sits in 10th place on the championship table.
The championship trail moves to Albury where the second round will be held tomorrow night (Saturday, January 7).
Doyle, Tungate and Masters are former Australian Champions and will be out to become only the second Hunter Region rider to win the title since Todd Wiltshire who completed his brace in 1999 and 2001.
Kurri Kurri Speedway hosts the third and penultimate round of the Championship Series on Monday, January 9.
