Jason Doyle shares the lead in the 2023 Australian Speedway Solo Championship

Updated January 6 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:50pm
Jason Doyle in action. Picture Max Mason Hubers.

By way of winning the final in the opening round at Gillman Speedway in South Australia, Newcastle's Jason Doyle shares the lead in the 2023 Australian Speedway Solo Championship.

