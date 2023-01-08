The Hunter's Jason Doyle has claimed back-to-back round victories to lead the Australian Solo Speedway Championship going into round three of the series at Kurri Kurri on Monday night.
The former world champion leads, what is probably the hottest field in title history, on 33 points after claiming the opening legs at Gillman in South Australia on Tuesday night and Albury on Saturday night.
Newcastle's Doyle won the Albury leg ahead of reigning Australian champion Max Fricke, Heddon Greta's Joshie Pickering third and 2016 title winner Brady Kurtz in fourth.
In the overall standings, five time NSW champion and round one runner-up Jack Holder is second on 29 points, Fricke is third on 28 and Pelaw Main's Rohan Tungate, the 2018 champion, is fourth on 24 points.
Former world and Australian champion Chris Holder is equal on 22 points with Mildura's Justin Sedgmen, Kurtz is seventh on 21 and Pickering is eighth on 20 after returning to top form at Albury with a new engine and collecting 12 points in the heats and two points in the final.
Unfortunately, 2017 champion Sam Masters from Newcastle had to retire from the series after injuring his shoulder in round one.
Local riders Tungate and Pickering are very much still in the title race with Monday night's Kurri Kurri round followed by the final round at North Brisbane Speedway on Wednesday night.
Pickering said he was feeling great coming into round three on his home track competing against what he believes is probably the strongest field assembled for an Australian title series.
"My engine I've been waiting on arrived from Poland on Friday evening and I got my wife to drive to Albury and bring it down yesterday (Saturday) and we bolted it in at the track hoping it would be good which it definitely was," he said.
"To be honest it's more than likely the strongest field ever to compete for an Australian title.
"There are eight riders in the top 30 in the world which is great for Australian speedway."
The gates open at 4.30pm at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Monday. Racing starts at 7.30pm.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.