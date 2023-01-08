The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Jason Doyle leads Australian Solo Speedway title going into round 3 at Kurri Kurri

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Fricke (second), Jason Doyle (first), Joshie Pickering (third) and Brady Kurtz (fourth) on the podium after round two of the Australian Solo Speedway Championship at Albury. Picture by Judy Mackay.

The Hunter's Jason Doyle has claimed back-to-back round victories to lead the Australian Solo Speedway Championship going into round three of the series at Kurri Kurri on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.