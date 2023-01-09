The Maitland Mercury
MAITLAND CRICKET: Western Suburbs start new year with win against Tenambit Morpeth

Updated January 9 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 12:54pm
Western Suburbs spinner Curtis Pratt picked up three crucial wickets to halt Tenambit Morpeth's push for victory. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Western Suburbs defeated Tenambit Morpeth by 23-runs in the only game to proceed in a rain affected return to Maitland first grade cricket after the Christmas break.

