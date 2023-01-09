MAITLAND CRICKET: Western Suburbs start new year with win against Tenambit Morpeth

Western Suburbs defeated Tenambit Morpeth by 23-runs in the only game to proceed in a rain affected return to Maitland first grade cricket after the Christmas break.
In a game reduced to 28 overs, the Plovers posted 7/192 with Shannon Threlfo scoring 61 off 61 balls at Coronation Oval on Saturday.
Wests got off to a flyer with opener Justin Lantry smashing 34, including three fours and two sixes, off just 14 balls and Zac Gayfer contributing 40 of 46 balls at No.3.
Adam Sidoti and Alex Lidbury shared the wickets with skipper Sidoti finishing with 4-34 off four overs as well as taking a catch and Lidbury taking 3-47 off six.
Noel Mathew led a spirited response with the bat for the Bulls making 69 off 67 balls at the top of the order. His knock included seven fours and three sixes.
However, keeping up with a run rate of almost seven an over from the start of their innings proved too much.
A number of batters including Lochie Heit with 20 off 20 balls, Ashley Elphick 18 off 17, Sidoti 18 off 29 and Ryan Wind 14 off 18 made starts, but were unable to go on with their innings.
Young spinner Curtis Pratt proved pivotal taking 3-23 off four overs and including the crucial wickets of Ryan and Shane Wind and Heit.
The win lifts the reigning premiers to the top of the table equal on 41 points with City United. Kurri Weston Mulbring is third on 37 and Thornton fourth on 31, followed by Easts (27), Norths (22) and Raymond Terrace (16) and the Bulls (10).
Round 10 is a two-day fixture with play on January 14 and 21.
ROUND 10
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
